Fax.plus provides an unmatched user experience on all devices at five price points for businesses of all sizes.

Faxes are still an important method of communication for many businesses, but fax machines can cost hundreds of dollars. The good news is that online fax services make it easy to send affordable faxes without the need to invest in a machine.

In our Fax.plus review, we’ll cover the service’s top features and see how it compares to other fax services. With an excellent mobile app, a thorough help center, and scalable plans for companies of all sizes, Fax.plus is one of the best online fax services currently available.

Plans and pricing

Fax.plus is available at five price points depending on the size of your business and your faxing needs. The free plan is essentially a free trial, enabling users to send up to ten pages, with additional pages costing 20 cents each. However, it isn’t possible to receive faxes.

Paid plans start at $5.99 a month, with a discount if paid annually. Basic plan users gain a dedicated fax number and can send and receive up to 100 monthly pages. The cost of additional pages drops to 10 cents each.

Premium, Business, and Enterprise users get more monthly pages along with reduced rates for additional pages. With Premium, users also gain the ability to export fax logs to CSV, while Business subscribers can take advantage of Slack integration and multiple fax numbers for teams of up to five people.

Features and utilities

All paid Fax.plus users can send and receive faxes using a dedicated fax number. The service also supports faxing via email, simplifying the process by enabling users to send faxes without going through the site or mobile app.

While only Enterprise subscribers can choose their location for data residency, unlimited storage is available to everyone. You won’t need to save documents on your computer or anywhere else—all faxes can be viewed through the Fax.plus site or app.

Enterprise and business users have access to the full set of features. Integrations with Slack and Zapier can streamline internal communication, and you’ll be able to add an unlimited number of users to Fax.plus teams for shared access to documents.

If you’re sending faxes through the website, you can add contacts to your Fax.plus account in the Contacts tab. Users have the option to add contacts individually or import them from an Excel spreadsheet.

Setup

Fax.plus has a simple setup process, and you’ll be able to send and receive faxes within one or two minutes. You can sign up using your email address or through either Facebook or Google.

After creating an account, you’ll be directed to the Fax.plus dashboard. You don’t need a paid account to send your first ten pages, so feel free to test out the service before committing to a subscription. It’s easy to upgrade to a premium plan after signing up.

Interface and performance

Fax.plus provides a sleek and professional interface, whether you’re using the website or mobile app (available on Android and iOS devices). Both mobile versions have excellent reviews, with 4.5 stars on Google Play and 4.7 on the App Store.

The app and website use a similar design, and almost all features are available on mobile. The only difference is that the Add Contact button is missing from the app. While you can import contacts from the device, you can only add them manually on the website.

Faxes should arrive within a few seconds of being sent. Keep in mind that you can also schedule faxes to be delivered at a specific time in the future. Unfortunately, the only way to confirm that a fax went through is to add yourself as a recipient.

Security

Fax.plus sends a confirmation text during setup, but two-factor authentication is disabled by default. To turn it back on, go to the Profile section, then click Activate on two-factor authentication as pictured below. This setting is available on both the website and mobile app.

For additional security, you should also enable touch ID if you’re using Fax.plus on a phone or tablet. This preference can be adjusted on the same screen as two-factor authentication.

In addition to these safeguards, Fax.plus protects documents with several security measures. Stored faxes are encrypted with 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard, while sent and received faxes are protected by 128-bit or higher AES. Fax.plus also uses TLS/SSL for all data transfers.

Support

The Help Center is the best place to start if you run into any issues while using the service. You’ll find informative guides along with detailed answers to some of the most common questions. All Fax.plus users can view the Help Center.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in the Help Center, you can also email the support team through a web form. Unfortunately, there’s no live chat or phone support, and priority support is limited to Enterprise users.

The competition

While Fax.plus is an excellent online fax service, it’s slightly more expensive than some competitors. The SRFax Standard plan, for example, costs $15.95 per month for up to 800 pages. Business, the corresponding Fax.plus subscription, is $19.99 per month.

That said, SRFax is missing a mobile app, and its interface is far behind the Fax.plus design. Furthermore, it doesn’t give users the option to integrate with Slack or Zapier. SRFax is a decent platform, but it doesn’t match the features or ease of use of Fax.plus.

Final verdict

Fax.plus offers everything most users need to send and receive faxes online, and it’s easy to set up on any device. With email faxes, support for large teams, and multiple fax numbers for Business and Enterprise subscribers, it has the right tools for almost any use case.

Subscriptions start at just $5.99 per month, with tiered pricing up to the Enterprise plan ($59.99 per month). If you’re looking for the best online fax service, you won’t be disappointed with Fax.plus.