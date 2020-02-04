Yubico makes it easier for businesses to adopt security keys

Procuring and deploying enough security keys to outfit an entire organization can be challenging which is why Yubico has introduced a new range of services to help large businesses do so.

The security key maker's new YubiEnterprise Services provide a cost-effective turnkey approach to improve company-wide security by making YubiKey authentication more accessible to both large and even international organizations.

Chief product officer at Yubico, Guido Appenzeller explained how YubiEnterprise Services will take the complexity out of security key adoption in a press release, saying:

“YubiEnterprise Services take the planning, budgeting, and logistical complexities out of the equation for enterprises and lets them focus on securely growing their core business. Customers don’t need to think about which YubiKeys they’ll need, how many, or how they’ll be distributed. They simply request a subscription for a certain number of users, and Yubico handles the rest. This is the type of flexibility and consumption-based purchasing power that IT departments have come to expect and demand.”

YubiEnterprise Services

YubiEnterprise Subscription and YubiEnteprise Delivery are the first two offerings from Yubico's YubiEnterprise Services. They will initially be available to customers in the US and Canada but the company is planning a phased rollout in Europe and other regions.

YubiEnterprise Subscription is a subscription-based pricing model that allows businesses to purchase YubiKeys for a fixed fee, per user, per month. The service has a user-based subscription that gives customers the option to choose from any YubiKeys within their subscription tier, replace lost or stolen YubiKeys and even upgrade to new models when they become available. YubiEnterpsie Subscription is available with a minimum initial purchase for 750 users.

YubiEnterprise Delivery is a logistics service that helps customers streamline YubiKey distribution to end-users in both domestic and international locations, including residential addresses. IT department admins can easily oversee product inventory levels, request single or bulk YubiKey shipments and track delivery statuses though Yubico's cloud-based self-service console.

Security keys have proven effective at fighting phishing and credential theft which is why YubiEnterprise Services will likely be welcomed by organizations looking to improve their security posture.