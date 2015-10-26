Tour the first flagship Microsoft Store: the global face of Surface, Xbox and more

October 26 is a big day for Microsoft. Not only is it the first day that it's shiny new Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book devices are available for purchase. And it's not just the eve of the launch of Halo 5: Guardians. It's also the day that Microsoft's first-ever flagship retail store opens on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The company even enlisted the help of pop star Pitbull to draw the crowds. (Grand opening attendees have a chance at tickets to the free concert.)

It's arguably as important a day as the new devices' launch itself. After all, we've seen what an impressive retail showing has done for certain competitor's hardware efforts – there's much to be said of the first impression.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4, untethered for your perusal

I was offered a sneak preview of the new five-story megastore recently, and the company's sincerity and energy toward this store was palpable. Features like a 6,449-square-foot glass facade with a 40 x 20-foot digital art display Microsoft GM of Worldwide Marketing, Microsoft Retail and Online Stores Kelly Soligon calls the "Culture Wall" and a two-story, 36-screen monitor tower say as much.

As you'll see, the store is quite the sight, and, more importantly for Microsoft, quite the statement about its hardware efforts.