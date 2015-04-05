Six things you should know about the Internet of Things

One of the major concerns coming from consumers about having billions of devices collecting data at all times is the security and privacy that will come with it.

The IoT has already had teething problems when it comes to leaking data with the case of the smart LED bulb that gave up Wi-Fi passwords a fine example and if healthcare adoption starts to catch on as many think it will, the potential disasters just don't bear thinking about. Handling the rollout correctly from the outset is the best way to make sure there are no horror stories and regulators are already waking up to this.

In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given huge thought to the security and privacy issues that accompany the IoT and to that end it produced a report in January 2015.

At its heart is the belief security and safeguarding privacy have to be integrated "into devices at the outset rather than as an afterthought". It went on to make recommendations on data minimisation, which would prevent firms keeping any data beyond what they need, proper network security, and data on individuals should be anonymised so it cannot be linked back.

Ofcom, the UK telecoms regulator, has admitted it will look at the security of the IoT at some point in the near future, however, it has yet to make any bold public assertions like the US FTC beyond saying it sees the IPv6 protocol as crucial to make sure there's enough space for the new devices.

Intel and ARM have also already unveiled security measures to cover new devices and, even though this is all a good start, there's still plenty of work to be done to fully safeguard the security and privacy surrounding the new devices.