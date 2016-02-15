Game of Thrones season 6 teaser is dark and full of terrors

It goes without saying that if you aren't up-to-date with Game of Thrones, you should probably steer clear of this (and all other) teasers for the show's sixth season.

When we last left Arya Stark, she was roaming the Hall of Faces, training to join the organisation of Faceless Men.

The Hall of Faces houses the skinned faces of the dead, and HBO's latest teaser for Game of Thrones season 6 takes advantage of this eerie setting by showing us the mounted mugs of (almost) every major character who has died in the series so far.

Though the appearance of one particular character's skinned face should put an end to the 'is he really dead?' argument which has been raging since the end of the last season and last published book, the teaser ends on the unmistakable visages of numerous characters who have not died (yet).

We won't spoil the surprise for you – just watch the teaser below and try to contain your anxiety until Game of Thrones returns on April 24, 2016.