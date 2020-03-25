This is the cheapest MicroSD memory card per gigabyte in the world

Memory cards play an essential role in the digital lives of millions; they are crucial to the operation of dashcams and smartphones, but also IoT devices and more.

MicroSD cards are by far the most popular variety, and average prices have slowly fallen over the past few months. But, after reaching an historic low, prices have crept up again as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Despite the price hike, we've managed to track down a 256GB microSD card - the Teamgroup TCUSDX256GUHS46 - for $28.99 (roughly £25) from Newegg, down from an SRP of $32.99.

Prices rising

This is not the cheapest price per gigabyte we've seen for a microSD card - they hit rock-bottom back in October 2019, and have been rising gradually over the past few weeks. However, Teamgroup's card is the most affordable on the market today.

The card is a UHS-1 U1 Class 10 model with a maximum read speed of 80MBps and a maximum write speed of 20MBps, although speeds are likely to be less impressive in practice. The card is also waterproof (IPX7) and shock-resistant.

As with all external storage devices, we would suggest you use a cloud storage service to back up your data to avoid loss.