Gates and Jobs to share stage

Gates at CES 2007. At this year's All Things Digital he'll also be joined by Steve Jobs

On 30 May something unusual will happen. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs will share a stage together. They've had dinner with each other before, but sharing the same platform will be something of an unusual day out for both these pioneers.

The stage in question will be at the D5: All Things Digital expo in San Diego. The event is held by the Wall Street Journal.

According to a stirring press release from the WSJ: "The two men will jointly discuss the history and future of the digital revolution in an unrehearsed, unscripted, onstage conversation on May 30 with D co-producers Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher". Expect pleasantaries aplenty. When the two were on the same table at the inaugral 2003 event, both seemed to get on just fine.

'D' is the nickname for the All Things Digital conference. Both Jobs and Gates have appeared before at the symposium, but this will be their first time on a stage together.

Jobs is also doing his own talk at the show, as is Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.