Samsung 16GB mobile DRAM enters mass production

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production of 16GB Low Power Double Data Rate 5 or LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package for premium smartphones.

This new RAM module is not only expected to boost the memory on-board but is also expected to be 30% quicker and consumes 20% less energy than the previous generation LPDDR4X chips.

Samsung states that this 16GB RAM is being manufactured using a second-gen 10nm production technique. The mass production of a 12GB version of this chip started in July 2019.

Improved performance

According to the South Korean tech giant, these high capacity RAM modules will not only be able to offer enhanced AI and 5G but will also improve the overall smartphone usage experience.

Samsung claims that this new standard will “allow ultra-high-resolution graphics on premium smartphones for highly immersive mobile gaming experiences”.

The new 16GB LPDDR5 package consists of eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips. Samsung’s current flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra which comes with up to 16GB RAM, uses the same chip.

Its senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, Cheol Choi, said: “With the introduction of a new product lineup based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.”

Source: Samsung