Resident Evil 'Project Resistance': release date, news and trailers

Not had enough Resident Evil this year? Then you're in luck. Capcom officially announced Project Resistance at Tokyo Game Show 2019.

Hot on the heels of Resident Evil 2 Remake - and scratching that horror itch while we wait for news on Resident Evil 8 - Project Resistance is a new 1v4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil.

It may not be a new core game in the franchise, but Project Resistance is shaping up to be Capcom's version of survival horror's such as Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th.

So without further ado, here's everything we know about Project Resistance including all the latest new, trailers and rumors.

[Update: Project Resistance will feature an offline narrative mode. Read on to find out more.]

What is it? A 1v4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil

What can I play it on? PS4, PC and Xbox One

When can I play it? TBC

Capcom hasn't confirmed when Project Resistance will launch, however we expect to find out during the official announcement in September. The game will also be playable at Tokyo Game Show, suggesting development is fairly far along.

It's likely we're looking at a release date in mid to late 2020.

Project Resistance trailers

Project Resistance was officially announced at Tokyo Game Show 2019 with an official trailer.

Check it out below:

We first saw a teaser trailer for Project Resistance.

You can check it out below:

Project Resistance news and rumors

Offline narrative mode

In an interview with PlayStation Blog, Project Resistance producer Masachika Kawata revealed that the game will feature an offline narrative mode alongside its 1v4 multiplayer mode.

More than one Mastermind

You'll have a choice of different Masterminds to play as, Kawata explained in the same interview:

“At TGS 2019, you only experience Daniel as Mastermind, but there are many variations of the Mastermind. The same goes for the survivors and there are more survivors with unique skills and looks that we are planning to add into the game.”

Closed beta test

Capcom has announced that a closed beta test for Project Resistance is coming soon to PS4 and Xbox One.

Survival of the fittest

Much like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th, Project Resistance sees a group of survivors working together to escape - each with their own unique traits and skills. To win, survivors need to obtain specific items to escape areas - they are succesful if they complete the third area in a level.

On the opposing side is a Mastermind, who secretly kidnaps young people "for the purpose of data gathering".

Unlike other survival games though, the Mastermind will never come face-to-face with survivors, instead observing through the security cameras and setting traps to prevent their escape.

Tokyo Game Show 2019

Resident Evil Project Resistance was officially announced during Tokyo Game show. Capcom's Project Resistance is a new 1v4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil.

Platforms

Resident Evil Project Resistance will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Testing on an unconfirmed title

Capcom’s Division 1, has reportedly sent emails to Resident Evil Ambassadors in Japan, inviting them to test an in-development game.

The email, translated from Japanese to English and published by fansite Biohaze, reads:

“To all Resident Evil Ambassadors, thank you for your patronage regarding the Resident Evil series. Today, we are letting you know that we are recruiting testers for a game that’s in development!

“We are interested in incorporating the feedback of all Ambassadors into our development, so please read the details below and, if you are interested in participating, click the entry button.”

We now know these emails may have been referring to Project Resistance.

Capcom has numerous unannounced titles in development

Resident Evil fans hoping for a new entry in the series were feeling their hopes rising after a 2019 financial briefing from Capcom which confirmed the publisher has "numerous" unannounced titles in development. The games are being developed on the RE Engine used for Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5.