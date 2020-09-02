PUBG Mobile among 118 Chinese apps banned by India - here's what we know

Responding to the fresh Indo-China border tussle, India has banned 118 more mobile applications of Chinese origin. Most notable apps among the freshly banned applications are the highly popular game PUBG Mobile, messaging app WeChat, few APUS apps and ShareSave app from Xiaomi.

This new list adds to the list of 59 apps that were banned in the month of June for a similar reason. Back then, TikTok was the most prominent app which was banned by the federal government.

According to a written statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, these apps are banned because they “are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.”

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps Which are Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order. September 2, 2020

The statement further reads that the department has “received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India”.

Though the government chose to invoke its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to ban these apps, it is pretty obvious that the Indian government has retaliated on both fronts – on the national border and by impacting the revenue of Chinese companies by banning these applications.

It is not the first time that the India government has taken such a drastic step. After banning the 59 Apps in June, the agencies decided to block 47 more apps that were either copies or lite versions of some of these popular applications. This time, however, both the primary as well as the lite apps have been banned in one go.