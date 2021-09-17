Office 2021 will ship alongside LTSC and Windows 11 on October 5

Microsoft has announced that the consumer version of Office 2021 will be available on the same day as Windows 11, and that the next version of Office LTSC will also be on offer right away for both Windows and macOS.

Since announcing the release of Office 2021 earlier this year for both Windows and macOS, users have been wanting to discover when the update would be landing and what it would entail.

A new look has been one of the biggest rumors for the next versions of both Windows and Office, especially as the Ribbon interface, first introduced in 2007, had been going stale, with an overload of features causing confusion for some users.

The company has been showcasing the new look for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook this year, but with a release date set in stone, businesses can prepare for the update.

Office 2021 and LTSC available soon

Microsoft's Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) option is for commercial operations that for whatever reason cannot update their software frequently or even at all, whether out of practical necessity or regulatory compliance.

While the October 5 release for Office 2021 was mentioned in passing on the blogpost, Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 announced that the newest version of Office LTSC is available for both Windows and macOS.

“We also know some customers aren’t ready to move to the cloud. We remain committed to supporting our customers and these scenarios. Earlier this year , we previewed Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows and macOS. Today, we’re announcing the general availability of this next perpetual version of Office for commercial and government customers.”

Like previous releases, Office LTSC will be offered with a perpetual, device-based license for those with no access to the cloud. Announcing availability of this and Office 2021 for consumers means that both users and organizations can prepare for the major upgrade as October 5 approaches, alongside Windows 11.