Microsoft unveils new Surface Mobile Mouse

Hot on the heels of announcing the new affordable Surface Go tablet, Microsoft has revealed the Surface Mobile Mouse.

This small and light mouse weighs just 78g (with two AAA batteries installed), and has been ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in either hand.

It will be available in three colors: Platinum, Burgundy and Cobalt Blue, so you can pick one to match your Surface device.

A versatile pointer

The Surface Mobile Mouse uses Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy to connect to your device without the need for a USB dongle, and comes with Microsoft’s BlueTrack Technology, which is found in other Microsoft mice like the excellent Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse.

BlueTrack enables the mouse to work on a number of surfaces, such as glass table tops or glossy materials, and it has a dynamically-adaptable speed of up to 4000 frames per second, and a tracking speed of up to 30 inches per second.

The Swift Pair feature allows it to be connected quickly and easily to any device running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, and it comes with four buttons and a metal scroll wheel.

The Surface Mobile Mouse will go on sale for $34.99 (around £30, AU$45), and will be available to buy from July 10.

Via MSPoweruser