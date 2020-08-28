Microsoft is making it easier to access phone contacts on PC

Microsoft has been trying to offer seamless connectivity between Android Smartphones and the Windows 10 operating system via the Your Phone application. The company has recently added a ton of features to the app including the option to transfer files between your phone and PC wirelessly, App streaming and more.

Now it is being reported that Microsoft is looking to redo the design of the settings page to make it more organized and decluttered. The current setting page is divided under various headers and has a single page design, while the redesigned avatar will have a tabbed design and relevant settings will be tabbed under the heading which can be clicked to show relevant options on the right-hand pane. Thus, removing the scope of scrolling down to reach the required section.

(Image credit: Aggiornamenti Lumia)

Additionally, Microsoft is also expected to add a dedicated tab for showing up the phone contacts right within the application. As of now, the users can access the phones notifications, messages, photos and makes/receive calls, being able to access contacts on the PC will help users to initiate calls without needing to pull out the phones from the pockets.

It looks like both the features are still in the development stage and public release may still take time. However, the ability to access and pin Android apps on the PC is currently available on a select few Samsung phones and Surface Duo could be a game-changer once it is made available to all.

Via: MSPowerUser