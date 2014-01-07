So here's why Snapchat turned down Facebook's $3bn offer

We have our own idea about how it all went down when Facebook offered to buy out Snapchat, but the exact reason why the photomessaging app rejected Zuckerberg's $3 billion envelope was never made clear.
According to Snapchat's chief executive, he was looking at the bigger picture. "There are very few people in the world who get to build a business like this," Evan Spiegel told Forbes. "I think trading that for some short-term gain isn't very interesting."
$3 billion? A short-term gain? Where do you eat lunch every day?
