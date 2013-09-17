Virgin Media Business targets simplicity with 4G services

Virgin Media Business is aiming to woo companies with a thirst for faster mobile speeds by launching new 4G services on the back of EE's LTE network.

The company claims that the partnership will let businesses reduce costs by allowing them to take out 4G, telecom and other 'over the top' internet services, such as Voice-over-IP (VoIP).

In addition to providing standard voice and data services, it says the packages simplify life for businesses by offering fixed and mobile communications through one supplier.

They come with additional features such as mobile email services, the ability to route calls from a landline to mobile (or vice versa), online portals for support and billing, and telephone support for users and administrators.

Virgin Media Business is giving companies the option of using its 3G network if they don't want to pay extra for 4G.

Handset choice

The service will be available on a number of handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy Note II LTE, Samsung Galaxy S III LTE, Sony Xperia SP, Sony Xperia Z, BlackBerry Q10, HTC One SV LTE, HTC One Silver, HTC One XL, Nokia Lumia 920, Nokia Lumia 820 and Huawei's Ascend P1 LTE.

A Virgin Media Business spokesperson told TRPro that the new services will be offered at part of wider business packages from the company, and that contract lengths and pricing will vary as a result.

EE was the first mobile operator to roll out a 4G network in October last year. It aims to cover 70% of the UK population by the end of 2013 and 89% by the end of 2014.