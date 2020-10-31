Here's the first glass-free 3D holographic videoconferencing system

A UK-based tech start-up has unveiled a new solution that delivers a videoconferencing experience like no other. Holoxica has created an immersive 3D videoconferencing system that uses off-the-shelf components so that bespoke glasses are not required.

The solution is likely to prove popular for business meetings or even virtual socialising.

Holoxica’s system combines a depth camera with Looking Glass light field 3D display technology to create video versions of holographic images. And the best bit is, neither viewer has to put on a headset in order to enjoy the 3D communication.

You can now enjoy a high-five with your video call (Image credit: Holoxica)

“During the global pandemic the business world has turned to videoconferencing to conduct meetings and conversations, but many people are currently suffering from ‘Zoom fatigue,’” Wendy Lamin, director of Holoxica, said.

“This is not only caused by the sheer volume of meetings but also because it takes more effort to process someone’s non-verbal cues in 2D than 3D. Holoxica won an Innovate UK Grant to create a 3D teleconferencing solution that did not rely on headsets, but delivered a more natural, face-to-face experience.”

Virtual get-togethers

In order to develop the technology, Holoxica made use of a £50,000 grant from Innovate UK and is now exploring ways to commercialize the solution. Plans are in place to make the 3D teleconferencing system available starting at less than £1,000.

Video conferencing has taken off hugely since the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close their offices and adopt remote working policies. However, organizations have found that digital technologies cannot completely take the place of face-to-face communication.

Holoxica’s new 3D teleconferencing solution may prove appealing to businesses that are finding communication and collaboration difficult with standard video calls. And at the very least, the novelty of a 3D call should alleviate ‘Zoom fatigue’ for a little while.