Global appetite for website building reaches new highs during pandemic

The past two weeks have seen a significant surge in global searches for the term ' build a website ' - which attracted far more queries than ' website builder ' according to data compiled via Google Trends - marking the most significant peak since the beginning of 2016.

Google predicts this week could see an even higher search volume, as thousands look for smarter ways to start their own businesses amid the most significant economic downturn since the Great Depression of 1928.

Dozens of countries worldwide have also enforced strict lockdown measures in a bid to inhibit coronavirus transmission, driving millions to seek out new skills while sitting idly at home.

The search growth in North America could also have been spurred by the release of the $1,200 stimulus cheque to millions of US households.

Meanwhile, among African nations, the query 'how to build a business website' has seen a 110% rise in the past three months alone.

Website builders provide a simple and intuitive way for freelancers and small businesses to create their own online space. Total visits to Wix - one of the largest website building services in the world - grew by 12% in March 2020, with traffic to ecommerce website builder Shopify growing by a similar margin.