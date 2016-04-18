This new Star Fox anime will have you doing barrel rolls

Star Fox Zero is getting an animated short to accompany its release later this week, Nintendo announced today. And while that might recall dreams (or, rather, nightmares) of the Super Mario Show days, the Big N's latest venture into animation actually looks promising.

Star Fox: The Battle Begins is a collaboration between series creator Shigeru Miyamoto and two well-known anime production houses, Production IG (responsible for Ghost in the Shell) and WIT Studios (the team behind Attack on Titan).

Nintendo has only offered a short 30-second teaser trailer for the show but, from the looks of things, it seems like it could very well be a prequel to the upcoming Nintendo Wii U title that takes place on the game's first level of Corneria.

I hate to be the bad guy here – I usually leave that to Andross – but unfortunately it looks like it's a one-shot kind of deal and not a Netflix-style series. The first and what I assume is the only episode will debut Wednesday, April 20 at 3pm PT, 6pm ET on the Nintendo Live section of its website.

Via The Verge