Resident Evil: Afterlife movie being shot in 3D

Shooting has started on the next Resident Evil movie, which is set to star Milla Jovovich and be filmed in 3D and is currently being shot in Toronto, Canada.

The Czech beauty reprises her role as Alice, with Paul W.S. Anderson returning to the director's chair, shooting a script that he also wrote himself.

Zombie apocalypse 3D

A quick gander at IMDB informs us that in addition to Jovovich returning as the zombie-fighting heroine Alice, Ali Larter reprises her role as Claire Redfield from Resident Evil: Extinction and Spencer Locke, who played K-Mart in Extinction is also returning.

Wentworth Miller is set to play Chris Redfield , while Shawn Roberts will play the role of Alice's nemesis Wesker. Boris Kodjoe and Kim Coates have also been cast.

Paul WS Anderson shooting (his new wife) Milla in glorious 3-D. This is one game-to-movie we are now really looking forward to seeing next year!