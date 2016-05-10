Mass Effect Andromeda officially delayed until early 2017

BioWare confirmed today that Mass Effect: Andromeda will be delayed until early 2017.

This news shouldn't come as a surprise, as Electronic Arts' chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen told conference goers in March that the game would be pushed back. Jorgensen said the game would be delayed until EA's fiscal fourth quarter, or between January and March 2017.

EA cites scale as being one of the reasons for the delay. "One of our biggest ambitions is to give players an unprecedented level of freedom for a Mass Effect experience – where you'll go, how you'll get there, and how you'll play," writes Aaryn Flynn, General Manager of BioWare.

BioWare also hyped up the game's visuals by saying it's the first Mass Effect game being built for "today's consoles" as well as being the first built with the new Frostbite game engine. Just take a look at Star Wars Battlefront to see what Frostbite is capable of.

EA's claim that it wants to "make sure we deliver everything the game can be and should be" seems genuine, as there have been too many half-baked game launches lately.

The good news is that EA will update fans on June 12 during its E3 press conference.