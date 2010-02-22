Konami adds 3D head-tracking glasses to Metal Gear

Metal Gear Solid gets head-tracking 3D specs in the new arcade version of the game

Konami has added 3D head-tracking glasses to Metal Gear Arcade.

For those not aware, Metal Gear Arcade is based on Metal Gear Online, with the addition of this new 3D and head-tracking tech to the overall sneak-em-up experience.

In addition to the 3D specs, Konami has also thrown in a gun controller and 5.1 surround sound into its sit-down Metal Gear Arcade cabinets.

AUO Arcade Expo

The latest version of Hideo Kojima's masterpiece will be on show for Japanese fans and industry pundits at the AUO Expo in Japan this week.

For more on Metal Gear Arcade head over to the website for Japan's AOU Expo this week.

Konami has released a trailer of its latest arcade outing on the game's website – claiming that the 3D glasses enable an "Integral Vision" effect. So basically wherever you move your head, Snake does the same in the game. Metal Gear Arcade also has a mic for voice chat.

Via Joystiq