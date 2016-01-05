Trending

Early Oculus Kickstarter backers will get a Rift for free

By Wearables  

A special edition Rift, no less

Oculus

Were you an early backer for the Oculus Rift? Did you see the potential in virtual reality? If so, Oculus VR wants to thank you with a free headset.

Ahead of pre-orders going live on January 6, Oculus has announced that anyone who pledged enough to get a developer kit during the original Kickstarter campaign will be getting a finished headset for free.

Oculus says these will be "Kickstarter Edition" headsets - expect some special branding - and they'll come packaged with a copy of Lucky's Tale and a copy of EVE: Valkyrie, like all other pre-orders.

Backers will receive a survey from Kickstarter before the end of the month. Just fill that out and provide your shipping address, and a free rift will be yours. If you're not in one of the 20 launch countries, but still pledged for a Rift development kit, fear not, Oculus says it's working "on an alternative".

See more Wearables news