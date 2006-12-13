Wireless receiver for Xbox 360 and PC

Microsoft has launched a wireless receiver for the Xbox 360 that enables players to use up to four additional wireless controllers, and headsets.

The Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver for Windows will also enable PCs running Windows Vista to accept Xbox 360 controllers - including the console's wireless steering wheel .

The Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver takes Microsoft another step towards an Xbox and Vista compatible platform that we will see more of in 2007. Microsoft has said that the platform will make PC and Xbox 360 gaming compatible and include unified online features.

The good news is Microsoft's Xbox / Vista mission is a worldwide push, so we will see the Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver here early next year. Richard Preston