PS4 controller's light bar has no off button

We've all been drawn to the PS4 controller's glowing light bar like a bunch of tech-hungry moths, though there are still a few questions about the DualShock 4's illuminating new feature.

One such question was over whether the light could be switched off during play, and one keen bean tweeted the query at Sony's Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida, who responded with a meticulous and thorough answer - "no".

The light bar connects to the PlayStation camera for motion control but now we know that even if you don't have the camera installed, the controller's battery will still be drained somewhat by the perma-on illumination. Oh well, still looks nice.

More blips

Our blips never switch off either