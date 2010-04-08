FirstPlay goes live for PlayStation 3 owners

With the roll out of the latest PlayStation upgrade, FirstPlay – Europe's first on-console show – has arrived, offering high definition gaming content, video reviews and previews.

Brought about by TechRadar's publisher Future, FirstPlay will be available to UK gamers through Sony's PlayStation 3 console from the PlayStation Network for 99p an episode or £8.99 for a 90-day subscription.

Highlights in the first episode include a review of Just Cause 2 including an exclusive in-game item, an in depth look at God of War III, and a preview at EA's Fifa World Cup 2010.

Interactive gallery

Plus, there's an interactive gallery function, including screenshots and artwork from Formula One 2010, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and Red Dead Redemption.

"Gamers can use each image as an XMB background wallpaper and also find out more about the games thanks to the accompanying audio captions," said Future.

"With a vast variety of content available through the PlayStation Network, FirstPlay's Network Highlights section brings a round-up of the latest PlayStation Minis, films and digital comics in a weekly package."