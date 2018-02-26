Energizer has created a phone with a battery that will just keep going

When a smartphone is released under the Energizer brand, you know what it’s going to focus on: the battery. And that’s exactly what the Energizer Hardcase H590S from Avenir Telecom does.

With a 5,800mAh battery, this is a smartphone that will last a good deal longer than the average handset on the market given that most currently have batteries that edge around 3,000mAh.

Of course, you can’t sell a smartphone on battery alone and Avenir Telecom has managed to surround that mammoth battery with a seriously sturdy casing.

Battery power

The Energizer Hardcase H590S has a 5.9-inch HD 18:9 ratio screen surrounded by a shock- and waterproof case. With its Gorilla Glass 3 display and IP68 rating, it can apparently survive falls of up to 1.2 meters and survive in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

In terms of spec, the phone is fairly standard in the low-mid range. It comes equipped with a meaty 6GB of RAM and a MediaTek MT6763 octa-core 2.0GHz chipset.

That chipset is better known as the MediaTek Helio P23, and while it's not as powerful as the Helio P60 it should offer respectable performance.

In terms of its camera, you’ll find a 16MP and 0.3MP camera combo on the front and a 13MP and 0.3MP rear camera pair.

At the moment there isn’t any pricing information for the the Energizer Hardcase H590S, but we do know that it’ll be released in Q2 2018. We’re going to get hands on with the phone at MWC 2018 in the next few days, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for our thoughts.

