PlayStation Portable gets GPS, digital camera

A GPS receiver accessory has just gone on sale for the PSP in Japan

Anyone, such as your humble Tech.co.uk team, who attended this year's Tokyo Games show in September will have seen the cool new official add-ons for Sony's PlayStation Portable ( PSP ) - a digital camera unit and a GPS module. Three months later, they're both finally available in Japan.

The 5,000 Yen (£22) Chotto Shotto digital camera is a 1.3-megapixel unit that comes with simple image-manipulation software for adding basic graphics and text to photos, but the GPS Receiver is a lot more interesting for the 6,000 Yen (£26) it sells for.

The silver dongle attaches to the PSP's mini USB port at the top and comes with standard sat-nav mapping software. Splash out a little more and there are software titles that take advantage of the location functionality. These include a golf assistant that helps real-world players hack their way around several of Japan's courses and a planetarium that adjusts the view of the stars according to your earthly location.