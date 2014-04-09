Intel, 3M, and SGI reduce data centre cooling costs by 95 per cent

Intel has teamed up with 3M and SGI to deliver an advanced cooling technology that can reduce data centre cooling costs by as much as 95 per cent.

As a proof-of-concept, the trio developed a supercomputer that uses a new two-phase immersion cooling technology spearheaded by 3M.

The project combines SGI's ICE X distributed memory supercomputer with Intel Xeon E5-2600 processors placed directly in 3M's Novec Engineered Fluid.

This fluid acts as an efficient dielectric, cooling hardware without the need for municipal water that is typically used in evaporative cooling.

Environmentally-friendly

The result is a staggering 95 per cent reduction in cooling energy costs, a significant reduction in water consumption, and a 10 times reduction in required space compared to conventional air cooling.

If that was not enough, heat generated from the system can even be harvested and reused to heat other technologies like desalination of sea water.

"As the backbone of the data economy, modern data centers must increase the raw performance they deliver, but also do so efficiently by containing power consumption and operating costs," said Charles Wuishpard, VP of the Data Center Group and GM of Workstation and High Performance Computing at Intel.

"Intel is continually innovating and improving microprocessor technologies to meet today's datacenter demands and is working with companies like 3M and SGI to explore advanced cooling technologies that improve energy efficiency in datacenters while also containing operating costs."