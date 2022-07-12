Can't decide what to call your business? This new tool will decide for you

Audio player loading…

Setting up your own company is filled with challenges, but Namecheap thinks it’s got the answer to one of your biggest questions: what should you call your business?

The domain registrar (opens in new tab) firm's new tool utilizes artificial intelligence to create “an unlimited number” of potential company names. It works by the user first plugging in a few details, such as important keywords and a budget, and comes up with suggested results.

If you manage to find a name that you like, you can pair it with more than 20 million domains and logos that are automatically generated, though these can be finessed with color palettes and TLDs (including .com and .co.uk).

Buying a domain for your business

When Namecheap was formed in 2000, its goal was to sell domains at low prices with an emphasis on customer service. It has since expanded into a seemingly countless number of peripheral fields targeted at businesses and startups, including web hosting and Wordpress integration.

The company is also offering $30 in Namecheap credits for three random winners who take part in the Twitter giveaway, which involves letting the firm know which business name and logo they picked.

The Business Name Generator forms part of what Namecheap calls its ‘Visual’ suite of apps, including the free Logo Maker tool and Stencil, a free platform to help marketers create social media graphics and online ads.

Two further, paid services under the ‘Visual’ category include a user-friendly website builder marketed towards those with no coding experience, and a business card designer, at the cost of $38.88 (£32.55) per year and $27.88 (£23.34) for 250 cards respectively.

Beyond this, the company offers business email hosting, a social media post scheduling tool, a customer reviews platform and even access to a VPN.