The best PS4 Pro games: push your console to its 4K HDR limits

There's no doubt about it: Sony's PS4 Pro is one of the best gaming consoles money can buy – maybe even the best. Well, until the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett release next year.

But when it comes to stocking up on new games, it's worth doing your research. There are a lot of PS4 Pro games on offer and some will take advantage of the console's 4K HDR tech more than others. Not all PS4 Pro games are created equal.

The thing is, even calling them PS4 Pro games isn’t entirely accurate. Sony mandated, well into the PS4 Pro's life cycle, that all PlayStation 4 games should be able to work on both the oldest and newest PS4 consoles.

What that means is that developers have had to get creative in order to make a great experience that'll scale to both machines. This endeavour is something that some seem to have been able to manage better than others – some developers merely use it to firm up the performance of titles that stutter on the less powerful, older hardware.

However, let's not focus on the missteps. Instead, if you'd like to take advantage of the PS4 Pro in all its 4K or HDR glory, these are the very best games to show off your new console with.

UPDATE: According to recent reports, a brand new edition of the super popular Marvel Spider-Man game, from the team at Insomniac Games, is coming soon.

There are a number of upcoming PS4 releases that we're excited about, including Hideo Kojima's upcoming title Death Stranding, which has now been given a November 2019 release date, as well as Jedi Fallen Order, which will also be with us in November 2019.

PS4 Pro games FAQ: quick questions answered

Which games look best on PS4 Pro? It's much easier to find the best PS4 Pro games these days, because many PS4 titles are now optimised for Sony's higher-end console. Our list of games showcase the PS4 Pro must-haves all of which really offer up the best of what the powerful console and your 4K HDR TV were made for.

Which PS4 games are 4K? Most on this list are, but to give you a quick rundown of our favorites, there's all the latest Assassin's Creed games, all the latest Call of Duty games, Detroit: Become Human, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Farcry 5, FIFA 19, God of War, Hitman, Horizon Zero Dawn, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Spider-Man, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us and Unchartered 4: A Thief's End. Phew. There are some more, but they're most of the big names.

Can you play PS4 games on PS4 Pro? Yes. It's just if the game has been optimized for the Pro, you'll get much better visuals.

Do I need a 4K TV for PS4 Pro? Yes. You just won't get the 4K TV output. So if you want a new console soon and plan on upgrading your TV soon too, it's worth it.

