Apple promises Final Cut Pro upgrades in response to backlash

Apple has responded to recent criticisms from over 100 top film and TV editing professionals over its management of Final Cut Pro (FCP).

April saw the publication of an open-letter heaping praise on Apple’s flagship video editing software , going as far as calling it “the biggest leap forward in editing technology since the move to digital”.

However, the signatories - including big-hitters on shows like Blood Red Sky and Bridgerton - also said the company isn’t doing enough to “promote Final Cut Pro publicly and add the few remaining features that our industry has consistently stated are needed.”

Now, Apple is promising a shake-up to its plans for FCP.

Promises, promises

Addressed to “the authors of the recent open letter regarding Final Cut Pro in the TV and film industry”, Apple’s response starts by highlighting the “many compelling projects created to date with Final Cut Pro”.

After pointing out that Apple “believe[s] we have plans in place to help address your important feature requests,” it admits “the need to build on those efforts and work alongside you to help support your film and TV projects.”

The result is a series of commitments from the Cupertino firm:

Launching new training products and Apple-authorized certifications for pro video starting this month with our partner Future Media Concepts

Establishing a panel of industry experts for regular consultations, starting this summer

Expanding the content and frequency of Final Cut Pro workshops for major film and television productions

Industry thoughts

Talking to Techradar Pro, Josh Beal, one of the editors who signed the letter, said:

"I’m frankly surprised that the letter received a public response. I’m encouraged by it, especially their suggestion to open a line of communication with a panel of industry experts. We’ll have to see what it all amounts to ultimately, of course, but I certainly appreciate the response and that they seem to be taking the issues the letter raised to heart."

Knut Hake, another signatory, told us: "Great to see Apple openly commit to Final Cut Pro and our small but influential part of the business. Did not really expect an answer and I think this really matters."

Apple’s renewed support for its video editor offers a shred of good news to dedicated users.

However, at present, the plans are vague and unspecific. Many will hope the full FCP roadmap is being kept under wraps until WWDC in June.

The anguished cry of industry creatives has, at last, been heard. But it’s concerning that it took the negative publicity surrounding the letter’s publication to force Apple to reassess the trajectory of Final Cut Pro.