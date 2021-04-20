Apex Legends Mobile set to go into regional beta testing phase soon

Apex Legends Mobile is incoming, and this has been officially revealed by EA Games. Apex Legends Mobile is all set to come to a limited number of players in India and Philippines in a Regional Beta testing phase.

According to this blog by EA, the beta will be made available later this month for a few thousand players using Android devices. This is apparently a new version of Apex Legends but is true to the original. Over the course of this year, EA is planning to roll the game out to more regions and more players around the world.

Apex Legends Mobile: Details

According to the blog, Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and optimizations for advanced battle royale combat on a phone.

The first phase of the Beta testing will begin in Spring 2021, and the team will continue to expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. The developers plan to launch a page that allows players to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas when the expansion will take place.

Apex Legends Mobile will not feature cross-play with other versions of the game. This is because Apex Legends Mobile is being built especially for mobile. And like PC and console, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play.

Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Mobile is developed by a dedicated team at Respawn filled with experts in mobile game development, but it's a collaborative effort with the established Apex Legends team and other partners.

Some screenshots shares of Apex Legends Mobile seem to show similar visuals as we have seen on the Apex Legends PC and console version of the game. But the textures do seem slightly less complex. But we'll see more when we get our hands on it. The Google Play Store page of Apex Legends Mobile is live as well for pre-registration.