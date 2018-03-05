Kingdom Come Deliverance: a guide to the best side quests

It’s an open-world horse race. What’s not to like? Your task is to convince the lord of Talmberg to buy his horses from Neuhof, a village starved of coin after it was devastated by a bandit raid. He’s reluctant, but is willing to change his mind if you can win a cross-country race on the back of a Neuhof mare.

The race has no set route, and instead points you towards a series of flags that you can get between in any way you like. We wish it were more challenging – if you study your map then you shouldn’t have any trouble winning. But it’s still a good demonstration of how diverse Deliverance’s quests can be. Trotting towards the finish line while the competition canters in the opposite direction, still to reach the penultimate marker, will put on a smile on your face.

To start the quest: Talk to Zora, the horse trader at Neuhof, after the ‘Ginger in a Pickle’ main quest.