Gears of War 4 multiplayer tips and tricks

After a brief beta, and one hell of a tantalisingly long wait, Gears of War 4 and its addictive Versus mode is finally here. While its campaign offers plenty of thrills, and Horde 3.0 will have you fabricating fortifications for quite some time, the classic multiplayer mode is where the real time sink will take place.

So, to get you ready for the onslaught, we’ve gathered ten of our tried and tested tips. Whether it’s using Active Reloads to bring firefights to close sooner, or using wall bounces to throw off enemy players, TechRadar will soon have you climbing the online rankings than a roid-addled Marcus Fenix.