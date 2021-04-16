Best Brother printers 2021: top picks from the big-name brand

Choosing the best Brother printer for your needs isn’t going to be easy because there are so many models out there, due to their popularity. Brother is one of the most respected names in printers, and it has a massive inventory encompassing all budgets and needs. This makes the task a bit difficult.

Still, the best Brother printers are worth the effort as they are some of the most brilliant printers on the market. These are some of the most reliable printing solutions out there for personal and business use, being sturdy and well-built while delivering high yields and keeping things affordable.

From some of the best all-in-one printers to the best inkjet printers and best laser printers , we rounded up the best Brothers printers out there. If you're after the best printer , it's likely that Brother will have a device for you, so read on for our picks. Alongside our price comparison too, this guide will help you find the most ideal one for your needs.

Best Brother printers at a glance

1. Brother DCP-J1100W All-In-Box printer Get three-years of ink and service with this unique inkjet bundle Specifications Category: colour 3-in-1 inkjet printer Print speed: 12ppm Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 150 Weight: 8.8kg Reasons to buy + 3yrs of ink included + Touchscreen interface Reasons to avoid - High initial cost - Slow to print

This is the first inkjet printer to be sold with three years-worth of ink and service included in the price and it represents great value for money. The printer itself is a capable three-in-one device that can print, scan and copy at a fairly high resolution and turn out crisp and colourful duplex pages at a reasonable rate. It’s not as fast as some of Brother’s other business-oriented printers, but the inclusion of four very high-yield ink cartridges make this the most economical of all the cartridge-based inkjets available. It comes with Wi-Fi Direct connectivity and a colour touchscreen interface for easy operation.

2. Brother MFC-J5330DW printer A feature-packed MFD with A3 capability Specifications Print speed: 22ppm Paper sizes: up to A3 Paper capacity: 300 sheets Weight: 16.9kg Reasons to buy + Compact A3 printing + Vivid colour prints Reasons to avoid - Some photos take ages to print - Couldn't update firmware via Wi-Fi

Given its ability to print on A3 paper, this is a surprisingly compact multifunction device, that will happily share a desk with your PC. It prints clearly in monochrome, while colour photos look quite vibrant on photo paper. The touchscreen is rather small and it’s not the fastest duplex printer around, but it hits a near perfect balance balance between quality, performance and features.

This little grey box can really churn out the pages and despite the size, it will hold a lot of paper too. This makes it ideal for the small office with a high demand for black and white documents. The quality is consistent and the per page print cost is attractive. It’s light on features with no Wi-Fi or a front USB port, but what it does, it does very well.

4. Brother MFC-J5945DW printer Laser busting inkjet crams in the features Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD Print speed: 22ppm Paper capacity: 500 sheets Paper size: up to A3 Weight: 21kg Reasons to buy + A3 capability + High paper capacity Reasons to avoid - Inconsistent prints - Less economical than laser

This big Brother blurs the line between home printer and office printer by combining the fast print speed and high capacity of a laser machine with the superior photo finish of an inkjet. We would recommend it for both applications because although it is smaller than the laser equivalent MFC-L8690CDW , the inkjet MFC-J5945DW can handle A3 paper. There’s really nothing that this fully featured 4-in-1 can’t do and it carries out all tasks satisfactorily.

5. Brother HL-L2350DW printer Cheap and fast Specifications Print speed: 32ppm Paper sizes: Up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 sheets Size: 13.27 x 8.66 x 7.01in Weight: 7.2kg Reasons to buy + Fast printing for the cost + Good output quality Reasons to avoid - Average graphics quality - Small LCD display

Suitable for home printing, this speedy model from Brother is suitable if you’re looking to occasionally burst print a bunch of pages while initially looking to spend as little as possible. Setting up the HL-L2350DW isn’t fun on its tiny LCD screen, but once completed the printer is compact and light enough to move into position.

It’s also pleasingly inexpensive to operate in the long term and features connectivity options aplenty – including compatibility with Airprint, Google Cloud print and Brother’s own iPrint & Scan app. Turning our attention to quality, the Brother produces text with above average sharpness – certainly enough for everyday printing tasks – but we were less enamoured with its graphics quality.

6. Brother MFC-J6530 printer Full A3 functionality in a compact four-in-one Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 15ppm Paper sizes: up to A3 Paper capacity: 250 Weight: 6.8kg Reasons to buy + Affordable ink refills + High ink/paper capacity Reasons to avoid - High initial - The ink tanks add bulk

This capable colour MFD can not only print, scan, copy and fax, but it can do it all with A3 paper. The ingenious design also finds room for a 250-sheet deep paper tray and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. Wi-Fi is built in and that 6.8cm display is a touchscreen. At 22 pages mer minute, it can turn out mono pages quickly and it’s not much slower in duplex mode

7. Brother HL-L3230CDW printer Feature-light LED concentrates on print quality Specifications Category: Color laser printer Print speed: 18ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 sheets Weight: 18kg Reasons to buy + High paper capacity + Robust design Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest toner - No front USB port

The Brother HL-L3230CDW is the entry-level model in Brother’s LED line-up and as such, it lacks luxuries such as a touchscreen interface, a front USB port, or an NFC chip. There has been no compromise in quality though, making this robust high-capacity printer ideal for the small office looking for high print quality without the frills. There’s plenty of room for paper in the main tray with a single-sheet multipurpose tray making it easy to print onto an envelope or a headed letter. Wi-Fi is built in and it can duplex print at a fair old clip. For crisp color printing, this solid all-rounder is a reliable choice.

8. Brother MFC-J6945DW printer (MFC-J6947DW in UK) Business inkjet with true A3 ability Specifications Category: All-in-one color inkjet printer Print speed: 22ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A3 Paper capacity: 750 sheets Weight: 27.9kg Reasons to buy + Duplex A3 print and scan + Three paper trays Reasons to avoid - Muted colors - Slower than a laser printer

The Brother MFC-J6945DW (known as the MFC-J6945DW in the UK) is an inkjet that’s aimed at a role in a busy office more usually filled by a laser printer. The impressive print speed is only a little slower than the average laser, while offering all the advantages of an inkjet, such as the the ability to print on photo paper at a higher image resolution. It also comes with an unusually generous amount of ink — enough for a whole year apparently. The most impressive feature, however, is its ability to duplex print and scan not just A4 paper, but A3 as well.

9. Brother MFC-L9570CDW printer Big Brother takes care of business Specifications Category: Color laser all-in-one printer Print speed: 31ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 + 50 sheets Weight: 29.7kg Reasons to buy + All the features + High capacity Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Bulky design

The Brother MFC-L9570CDW is a sizeable multifunction printer aimed at enterprise and medium-sized business. It has capacity for 250 sheets of A4 in its main tray and scope to increase that dramatically with extra accessories. It prints quickly at 31 pages per minute and Brother recommends a high print volume of up to 6,000 pages per month. Sitting towards the top of Brother’s product tree, the Brother MFC-L9570CDW is loaded with features from single-pass dual scanning to an 80-page automatic document feeder and a large touchscreen control panel. This is a generously-specified printer that can grow to meet the demands of a really big office.

10. Brother MFC-L3750CDW printer Sturdy LED all-in-one is an all-rounder Specifications Category: All-in-one color laser printer Print speed: 24ppm Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 250 + 50 sheets Weight: 23.4kg Reasons to buy + Lots of features + Rapid color printing Reasons to avoid - Cannot duplex scan - No NFC

The Brother MFC-L3750CDW is a hefty mid-priced all-in-one that will suit a wide range of small to medium-sized businesses thanks to its broad array of features and high capacity for paper and toner. There’s room for 250 sheets of A4 in the main tray and another 50 in the automatic document feeder while a multipurpose tray allows you to load a single envelope or sheet of headed paper. High-yield cartridges are available for this model and the ones in the box are good for 1,000 mono pages and 1,000 color. With inbuilt Wi-Fi and every feature we can think of except NFC and auto duplex scanning, this is a well-rounded office printer.