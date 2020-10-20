Best asset management software of 2020

If you run a business in the modern world, the chances are that you have a large number of valuable assets in both physical and digital form.

It’s extremely important to monitor and manage these assets to ensure you’re complying with industry regulations and to help you make informed business decisions.

In the past, asset management was done manually with a pen and paper. This was time-consuming and, in many cases, could be quite inaccurate. Fortunately, there are numerous asset management programs available today that are designed to streamline this entire process. In the rest of this article, we’ve outlined the best asset management software on the market.

1. Freshservice Popular asset management tools visit website Versatile asset management tools Great selection of additional features Very competitively priced Too many confusing extras for some users Issues with the API can arise Support isn’t the best

Freshservice is one of the most popular asset management tools in the world, and it’s made the number one position on our list for a range of reasons. For starters, it’s extremely easy to set up and use. This makes it a great choice for those who don’t have a lot of time to spare for asset management.

At the same time, Freshservice comes with extra features to help you streamline everyday workflows. Its asset management tools support tracking, in-depth reporting, and lifecycle management. And, it even comes with comprehensive inventory management tools to help you monitor and stay up to date with stock levels.

In addition, Freshservice comes with tools for incident management handling, software license management, and project management, among others. With prices starting from $49 per agent per month for a plan that includes asset management, it offers very competitively priced solutions for businesses of all sizes.

2. ServiceNow ITSM A powerful IT asset management program visit website Supports incident tracking and management Includes powerful analytics tools Allows you to generate custom reports as required The user interface is outdated and confusing Prices are very high Can be quite hard to set up

ServiceNow ITSM is a powerful IT asset management program designed for medium to large businesses. It comes with an impressive range of features to back its standard asset management tools, and it has grown to become a favorite across the world.

With ServiceNow ITSM’s asset management tools, you can track and monitor your entire IT system at all times. If machines or devices break or stop performing as they should, you will be notified, allowing you to get things back up and running as soon as possible.

On top of this, ServiceNow ITSM monitors the performance of your IT systems, using the information it gathers to put together detailed reports. It will help you streamline your business’s IT operations by allowing you to troubleshoot and resolve problems fast and efficiently.

Prices for ServiceNow ITSM aren’t openly advertised, but online reports suggest that they start from approximately $10,000 per year, making it one of the more expensive options available.

3. UpKeep Manage everything from IT assets to store inventory visit website Extremely versatile Backed by a great support center Includes a range of extra features User permission settings are limited Lack of integrations with third-party programs Can’t be deployed on-premises

UpKeep Asset Management is a powerful program designed to help you monitor your IT system to ensure you remain online at all times. It allows you to control everything from IT assets to store inventory and even digital assets. And, you can create detailed reports outlining everything you and your IT teams need to know to look after your systems.

One of our favorite things about UpKeep is its versatility. It can be used on almost any device or operating system, including your smartphone or tablet. And, it’s backed by a huge range of training resources and a responsive support team.

Prices start from just $35 per user per month, making UpKeep one of the cheapest options available. Ultimately, it’s a great choice for small to medium-sized businesses looking to monitor and take care of their assets.

4. Spiceworks IT Asset Management A free program to manage your business assets visit website 100% free, forever Powerful inventory tracking tools Various deployment options Very easy to use Does lack some advanced tools User interface could be better designed Support services are limited

Those on a tight budget will love Spiceworks IT Asset Management, a free program that allows you to look after your business assets. It supports the monitoring of all physical and digital assets, as well as inventory management and software licensing.

Additionally, Spiceworks supports a range of integrations with third-party programs, and it comes with a built-in help desk. It’s also extremely easy to get started with, has powerful reporting tools, and can be deployed either on-premises or through the cloud. And did we mention that it’s free?

5. GoCodes Manage physical and digital assets visit website Extremely versatile asset management system Tailored solutions for various industries Patented QR code tracking system Relatively affordable Can be slow and laggy at times Some reporting features are complicated Limited asset tracking with cheaper plans

GoCodes is slightly different from the other asset management programs on this list because it enables you to monitor a wide range of physical and digital assets. There are four different versions of the program available. These are designed for tools and equipment tracking, school asset management, medical equipment tracking, and office IT asset management.

This versatility has led to GoCodes being adopted by a huge number of enterprise-level businesses across numerous industries. Physical assets can be tracked through the company’s patented QR code system, and all solutions can be customized according to your exact needs. With prices starting from just $300 per year or $75 per month, it’s a great option for businesses of all sizes.