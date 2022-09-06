Splatoon 3 Amiibos: your guide to the new collectibles

The new Splatoon 3 Amiibos are on the horizon. The distinctive and colorful style of Splatoon has always lent itself extremely well to Amiibos, and the upcoming collectibles are no exception.

Though Splatoon 3 isn't a revolution for the series, it's clear that the game brings a new lick of ink for Splatoon fans. Admittedly, it can be difficult to lose track of all the exciting new features and announcements. From the new Splatoon 3 weapons to the new Turf War game mode, there's plenty of inky goodness to go around.

As with many Nintendo Switch titles, Nintendo are intending to release multiple new Amiibos as companions to Splatoon 3. For those who don't know, Amiibos are collectible figures which can be scanned by your Nintendo Switch to unlock extra perks and features for your games. In addition to their in-game benefits, they also make for great collectors' items and are a fine addition to the mantelpiece or desk of any Nintendo fan.

The Splatoon games have always been accompanied by great-looking sets of Amiibos, and it looks like Spatoon 3 will be no exception. So, without further ado, here's everything we know about the Amiibos that are being released for use in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 Amiibos: your complete guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As announced in the recent Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo YouTube channel (opens in new tab), we can expect three new Splatoon 3 Amiibo. Though we don't have any news yet on Amiibo for the Splatoon 3 Idols, the new collectables look great and really capture the iconic Splatoon aesthetic. As you can see from the image above, these Amiibos look gorgeous and clearly do justice to Splatoon's distinctive and colorful vibe.

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date yet, but Nintendo did announce in the recent Direct that they'd be "releasing this winter". Exact price points have not yet been confirmed for the new releases.

However, the features these new Amiibos add to your Splatoon 3 experience have already been announced by Nintendo, so we know exactly what perks you'll get from scanning these bombastic figures. Read on to find out more.

Splatoon 3 Amiibos: bonus gameplay features

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As you might expect, new Amiibos mean new bonus features. In Splatoon 3, your Amiibo can be used to unlock two special features. You can also sometimes unlock new gear by scanning your Splatoon Amiibos, so keep an eye out. On top of that, you can use existing Splatoon Amiibos to access some of these perks, so be sure to dust off those old figures.

The first of these allows you to save your current gear, player settings, camera options, and Freshest Fits to your Amiibo. This lets you trivially change your character's settings and appearance with just a touch of one of the new figures.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Splatoon 3's Amiibos also give you access to a new photo mode where you can take snapshots of your character with the Amiibo you've scanned. Time to strike a pose!

That's everything we know so far about Splatoon 3's Amiibos. In the meantime, we'll keep you posted on any updates from Nintendo. See you out there in Splatville.