How to watch the Oppo Find X launch live stream today

The Oppo Find X launch is today, taking place at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, and the handset promises to offer up a no-notch, all-screen experience.

You can be among the first in the word to see it as well, as the Oppo Find X launch is being live streamed online for those unable to attend the event in the French capital.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the Oppo Find X launch to bring you all the latest news, views and opinions on the handset that's boasting an unprecedented 93.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Watch the Oppo Find X launch live stream

Oppo is live streaming the launch of the Find X on its website, so head over there when the time is right to see what all the fuss is about.

There's currently a countdown timer on the site, letting you know just how long you have to wait until the big reveal, but for those who don't want to work out what time exactly it starts, we've done the math for you.

The Oppo Find X launch kicks off at 20:45 in Paris, which is 19:45 BST, 14:45 EDT and 11:45 PDT.