How to change your Surfshark password

By Chiara Castro
published

Read on if you need to change your password and don't know how.

surfshark vpn
(Image: © Surfshark)

One of the best VPN services around, Surfshark, is a provider that combines sheer quality together with a very affordable price. 

Its customers can enjoy a ton of features like split tunneling, kill switch, strong encryption protocols and circumventing technology to bypass online censorship like its Camouflage Mode and NoBorders option.  

You are already a user and you cannot remember your password - or, it's simply time to change it - here's a step-by-step guide to make things easier for you.

Forgot your Surfshark password?

Surfshark website homepage

(Image credit: Surfshark)
 (opens in new tab)

1. Go to the website

Locate and open your favorite browser and navigate to Surfshark website (opens in new tab). Click the Log in link in the top right corner of the website.

Surfshark login page

(Image credit: Surfshark)

2. Click on forgot password

Click on Forgot your password. You will redirected to a page where you can enter the email address connected to your account and press Get reset link

Surfshark reset password email

(Image credit: Surfshark)

3. Head on your email inbox

At this point, you should have received an email from Surfshark to reset your password. Open it and press the red button reading Change my password

Surfshark password reset page

(Image credit: Surfshark)

4. Choose a new password

Now you will see two empty fields. In the New password field, type in the password you’d like to use from now on. Make sure it has at least eight characters, at least one number, one symbol, one lowercase letter and one capital letter. Type it again into the box Repeat new password. Click the Save new password button.

Want to change your Surfshark password? 

Surfshark profile dashboard

(Image credit: Surfshark)

1. Edit password

Once you log in with your credentials, press Account Settings on the right corner on the top. Once here, click on the Edit button on the right of Account password

Surfshark password reset page

(Image credit: Surfshark)

2. Edit your password

At this point, you will have to fill the box on the top with your Current Password and the one underneath with your New password. Again, you have to come up with one at least eight character-long including at least one lowercase letter, one capital letter, one number and one symbol. 

Chiara Castro
Chiara Castro
Staff Writer

Chiara is a multimedia journalist, with a special eye for latest trends and issues in cybersecurity. She is a Staff Writer at Future with a focus on VPNs. She mainly writes news and features about data privacy, online censorship and digital rights for TechRadar, Tom's Guide and T3. With a passion for digital storytelling in all its forms, she also loves photography, video making and podcasting. Originally from Milan in Italy, she is now based in Bristol, UK, since 2018.

See more how-to articles