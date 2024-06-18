'We will try our best' says Final Fantasy 14 director on bringing the popular MMORPG to Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online director and producer Naoki Yoshida has said he'd like anybody to be able to play the popular massively-multiplayer-online-role-playing-game (MMORPG) "regardless of device," including the tentatively named Switch successor, Nintendo Switch 2.

As reported by GamesRadar, Yoshida said as much to YouTube outlet Easy Allies in their interview with him at the Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail media tour preview event. As is common for the director, when posed the question of a potential Switch successor release for the MMORPG, he gave a more well-rounded answer.

Yoshida stated that his "dream or goal for more than 10 years at this point is for players to be able to play Final Fantasy 14 regardless of device." He points to the game's recent Xbox Series X|S launch as an example of that, though he stresses that was a very long process.

"Of course, we would love to have our title available on the Nintendo platform and we do want to continue our efforts on it," he adds, "but it did take a lot of time with Xbox."

Still, Yoshida remains optimistic about Final Fantasy 14 eventually reaching the next Nintendo console. "We will try our best," he says, "and continue to work hard at it and continue our efforts."

There's much appeal to being able to play Final Fantasy 14 on a portable device away from the TV or a gaming monitor. And while we've seen this with the MMO's compatibility with Steam Deck, it's worth stressing that Final Fantasy 14 is an incredibly demanding game thanks to the abundance of players on-screen at any given time, as well as the need for a stable online connection.

The Nintendo Switch 2, then, will need to be significantly more powerful in the specs department when compared to its predecessor. And while we are expecting the succeeding console to be a notable upgrade, whether that'll be enough for the gargantuan MMO remains to be seen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors