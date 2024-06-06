Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's Naoki Yoshida recommends playing this piece of content before starting the new expansion

Final Fantasy 14's next big expansion, Dawntrail, is just around the corner. Finally launching on July 2 (or June 28 if you've pre-ordered for early access), Warriors of Light will be whisked away for the beginning of a brand new story arc for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG).

Last week, I attended Dawntrail's European media tour, where I had the chance to speak with Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida about the upcoming expansion. I asked Yoshida if there's any piece of content that exists in the game now, that he'd recommend players to experience before starting Dawntrail's main scenario questline.

"There is one piece of content that I would recommend that would provide insights into the lore of the world, and would connect to what would happen in Dawntrail," says Yoshida. "That would be Aloalo Island from the Variant Dungeon series. But apart from that, if I say too much, you'll get spoilers!"

In Final Fantasy 14, Variant Dungeons are optional multi-route dungeons that can be tackled solo, or with a party of up to four players. Exploring the different routes within will not only challenge players with different boss encounters but will allow them to slowly uncover the lore and mysteries surrounding the area.

The Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon sees players teaming up with Matsya, a timid fisher who played a significant role in the Endwalker expansion (and who was the centerpiece of one of its most heartwrenching cutscenes). The location does seem to fit the bill in terms of aesthetics, too. Though if Yoshida is highlighting it as something to check out before Dawntrail, it's likely we'll find some ties to the New World there, even if they're not immediately apparent.

Yoshida also stressed that players should brush up on Final Fantasy 14 lore in general. "You could take a look through the lore books like Encyclopedia Eorzea and brush up on the make-up of the world, and that might be helpful. But I think if I say anything more, there will be spoilers.

"However, what I can say is that the Warrior of Light will be going forth on their vacation. But for how long it will last a vacation... who can say, because the Warrior of Light always gets dragged into trouble!"

