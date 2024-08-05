Want an Xbox gaming headset with its own charging dock? Save $30 on the RIG 800 Pro HX at Amazon right now

If you're on the hunt for a mid-range Xbox gaming headset that has the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, then look no further than this current saving on the RIG 800 Pro HX gaming headset.

Right now, the RIG 800 Pro HX is available for just $119.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. While not quite as staggeringly low as the $99 we saw the headset go for over last year's Black Friday sales period, this is still a remarkably strong deal for one of our favorite Xbox Series X gaming headsets.

Today's best Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX gaming headset deal

Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The RIG 800 Pro HX is something of a mid-range powerhouse, packing an exceptional comfort factor and excellent audio and mic quality. Its defining feature is the included charging dock which is quite a rarity for gaming headsets outside of the premium price range.

The RIG 800 Pro HX is a superb mid-range gaming headset that offers plenty of high-quality features. Not only does it have some of the richest audio and microphone quality you'll find in its price bracket, it's a seriously comfy headset that's well-suited to longer gaming sessions thanks to its delightfully plush ear cups.

In our full RIG 800 Pro HX headset review, we praised its audio quality and comfort factor. But the real ace in the hole is its included charging dock which can keep your headset topped up when you're not using it. It's an excellent addition that you don't often see among top gaming headsets in this price range, which makes the RIG 800 Pro HX well worth considering if you primarily game on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One or PC.

