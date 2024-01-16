Ubisoft is making some changes to Ubisoft+, which will now be split into two tiers

Ubisoft has announced some major changes coming to its video game subscription service, Ubisoft+.

Outlined in a recent blog post by the company, two distinct tiers of Ubisoft+ membership are now available: a $17.99 / £14.99 per month Premium tier and a much cheaper $7.99 / £6.99 Classics tier.

While the Premium tier focuses on offering select brand new games like the recent Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown either on their day of release or for an early access period, the Classics tier is intended to provide “a curated selection of popular back-catalog and live games.”

A full list of games included in each tier is available on the Ubisoft website , but the Classics tier seems like a pretty compelling deal on the whole. Although the game selection is fairly limited, the $7.99 / £6.99 price tag is quite competitive compared to other game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.

There are some major titles like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 included in the Classics tier, which should provide a good few months of entertainment. The library included with Premium, on the other hand, features a range of more recent titles such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

One thing to note, however, is that the games on the Classics tier can only be accessed on PC. Premium, on the other hand, has support for PC, Amazon Luna, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in certain titles which might make it the best option if you regularly use a range of different platforms.

There are also some other small distinctions between the two tiers, including the fact that Premium includes additional DLC content for its games. Premium subscribers can also make use of a 10% discount on virtual currency purchases, alongside exclusive monthly rewards like cosmetic skins in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege or Watch Dogs: Legion.

For more on game subscription services, see our guides to the cheapest Xbox Game Pass deals or our rundown of Xbox Game Pass vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.