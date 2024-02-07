Two new expansions are coming to Crusader Kings 3, with a bonus cosmetic pack if you buy the latest expansion pass

Paradox Interactive has announced the latest raft of content coming to Crusader Kings 3, including two new paid expansions, an event pack, and a bonus cosmetic add-on for those who purchase the latest expansion pass.

A complex strategy game set in the Middle Ages, Crusader Kings 3 challenges you to lead a medieval dynasty through all the trials and tribulations of such an unstable historical period. With a sprawling world map and a focus on deep simulation, it’s an absolutely incredible role-playing experience if you can get to grips with it.

While the game rewards in-depth planning and careful diplomacy, it is also just as fun to go absolutely wild with ridiculous murder plots and overblown schemes. Since its launch back in September 2020, the game has received a series of downloadable content (DLC), divided into yearly “Chapters”, that add new mechanics, regions, and characters.

In a recent press release, Paradox Interactive has revealed a new third chapter of content set to release throughout the year. Players can currently pre-purchase the Expansion Pass, which provides immediate access to the Couture of the Capets cosmetic pack containing some fashion items based on the clothes of 13th-century French royalty.

The first major piece of Expansion Pack content then arrives on March 4, 2024, with the Legends of the Dead expansion. This introduces new mechanics that enable you to keep stories of dead ancestors alive by commissioning epic poems, creating new legendary buildings, or holding legendary events. An announcement trailer for the expansion has also been released, which you can watch below:

This will then be followed by the Roads to Power expansion. Although a release date has not yet been confirmed, the expansion will focus on the Byzantine Empire and add a whole host of themed events and a new type of government.

Finally, the expansion pass includes the Wandering Nobles event pack, which has been designed to supplement the travel system added by the previous Tours & Tournaments expansion. It brings some new methods of travel, in addition to events while you’re out and about.

The expansion pass can be purchased now for $43.98/£38.48 and is currently available on PC.

