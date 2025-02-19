Thrustmaster launches the SimTask FarmStick X that's tailor-made for Farming Simulator 25

The Thrustmaster SimTask FarmStick X has launched

It's compatible with Xbox and PC and made for Farming Simulator 25

It also features Hall effect technology and a huge number of customizable buttons

Attention, virtual farmers. Thrustmaster has just launched the SimTask FarmStick X, a bespoke joystick that's designed with Farming Simulator 25 in mind.

This is a follow-up to last year's SimTask FarmStick which was only compatible with PC. Now, the SimTask FarmStick X has compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, bearing the official 'Designed for Xbox' seal of approval.

The Thrustmaster SimTask FarmStick X features the company's H.E.A.R.T. tech (that's short for Hall Effect AccuRate Technology) which is also the selling point of the Thrustmaster Heart controller. This means you can likely expect a drift-resistant and precise thumbstick that won't wear out any time soon.

You're also getting 33 customizable buttons on the stick, including two rocker switches, two triggers, a smaller mini stick, and a thumbwheel. There is also a dedicated 'Combo' button which appears to let you bind multiple inputs to a single button press, though this only seems to work on PC.

On top of all this, it looks like you won't have to worry about any kind of complex setup process, as Thrustmaster assures the SimTask FarmStick X is a "plug and play" device for Farming Simulator 25, meaning it'll work with your game right out of the box. It can also be paired with some of the best racing wheels including the Thrustmaster T248.

The Thrustmaster SimTask FarmStick X is available to buy now for $129.99 / £99.99 (around AU$204). You can pick one up yourself over at Thrustmaster's official website.

