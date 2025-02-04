This Currys promotion lets you save 15% on PlayStation and Xbox gift cards

It's a great time of year to buy PlayStation or Xbox gift cards as a brand new promotion at UK retailer Currys can save you 15% across cards of all prices on both platforms.
When you search for Xbox or PlayStation gift cards at the Currys website, an attached offer will say you can get 10% off their prices with the promotional code 'DIGI10'. However, by using the code 'PERKSDIGI15' (without the quotation marks, naturally) at checkout, you can save 15% instead.
The promotion applies to Xbox gift cards of £10, £15, £25 and £50 in value. For PlayStation, there's a lot more options as the code covers cards valued at £10, £20, £40, £50, £70, £100, £120, £150 and finally £200.
It's also worth noting that if you load up your basket with multiple gift cards, the promotional code will only apply to the most expensive option. With that in mind, purchasing one at a time with the code will be the way to go, though it may only work for a single purchase.
Today's best PlayStation gift card deals
15% off here brings the price of a £10 gift card down to just £8.50. Good value if you're just after a cheap bit of DLC.
£17 for 20 quid's worth of credit is a pretty good rate, but naturally, the best savings are yet to come.
You're saving £6 with the promotional code here, and this is where we can start to save a decent chunk of cash on a more substantial amount of PlayStation Store credit.
Now we're getting to close to the price of full-priced games on the PS Store. 15% savings here and beyond are incredibly valuable.
This one's pretty strategically priced at £70, which is the full price of a brand new AAA game. If you're looking to buy the likes of Call of Duty or EA Sports FC 25 for less, this is a great option.
Having the £100 card down to just £85 is a pretty excellent saving, and worthwhile if you're after buying a digital deluxe edition of a new game, for example.
We're into serious savings territory now, and this £120 card is a good option if you really want to treat someone, but aren't too sure of which games they'd like to pick up for themselves.
Definitely a more niche gift card option at this price, but a massive £22.50 off this card is certainly no slouch either.
Here we've reached the most you can save in this promo; a huge £30 off the £200 PlayStation gift card. It definitely makes the most expensive option just that bit more palatable.
Today's best Xbox gift card deals
You'll find that the Xbox gift card prices aren't quite as plentiful as the options you have over on PlayStation, but there's still good saving to be had here with the promo code mentioned in the intro.
Just a notch higher, you can currently get the £15 gift card at a reduced £12.75 with the promotional code.
After a cheeky bit of DLC or a cheap game during a sale at the Xbox store? This gift card is the way to go at a reduced £21.25.
This is currently the highest gift card value available at Currys, and also the best savings with the current promotional code.
Gift cards have always been a good catch-all option when buying for others. Sometimes, you're just not sure what the gift recipient wants after all. In such cases, Xbox and PlayStation gift cards are a fantastic way to give them store credit while ensuring they're able to buy whichever game they'd like.
With these gift card reductions at Currys thanks to the promotional code, it's a great time of year to save even more cash on some of the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games. Though you should also know that the PlayStation gift cards will also work on PS4 as well as PS5, while the Xbox cards are redeemable across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.
If you're not in the UK, or would simply prefer to check out other retailers for Xbox and PlayStation gift cards, be sure to check out the list below.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
