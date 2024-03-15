This awesome RIG 800 Pro HX deal takes one of our favorite Xbox headsets close to its record low price

If you're looking to buy a mid-range Xbox headset for less, Nacon has you covered right now with this superb RIG 800 Pro HX deal.
One of our favorite Xbox Series X headsets to release in recent years, this comfortable set that boasts excellent sound quality (and includes a handy charging dock) is down to just $109.99 (was $149.99) at Best Buy. That's an impressive $40 saving!
It has been slightly cheaper at Amazon in the past - over Black Friday, we saw it drop to just $99. However, this current discount is the best price it's had since then, and is well worth checking out if you're in the market for a gaming headset that nails audio and mic quality, as well as 24-hour battery life.
While our RIG 800 Pro HX review noted that the headset does falter slightly in terms of build quality with a plastic feel and a non-detachable mic, its overall gaming performance more than makes up for this.
Today's best RIG 800 Pro HX deal
Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX gaming headset: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6498667&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Frig-800-pro-hx-wireless-gaming-headset-for-xbox-black%2F6498667.p%3FskuId%3D6498667%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was
$149.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - From superb comfort to exceptional audio quality and a good battery life, there are plenty of reasons to own the RIG 800 Pro HX especially at this discounted price. The inclusion of a charging dock is a great added bonus.
Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fpc-gaming%2Fpc-headsets%2Fproducts%2Frig-800-pro-hx-wireless-headset-for-xbox-and-windows-10-11-with-charging-base%2F335852.html%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dfeeds%26utm_campaign%3D%2524PLA_%2524NB_Category_Video%2BGame%2BAccessories_Accessories_Headsets%26utm_id%3D20609729451%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMImeai_o32hAMVjpNQBh1QpQCmEAQYAiABEgJ4-_D_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">GameStop - $149.99
Live outside of the US? Fear not; we've rounded up all the best prices for the RIG 800 Pro HX gaming headset in your region in the list below.
For a broader look at Xbox hardware, be sure to check out our guides to the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories, as well as the best Xbox Series X hard drive and SSDs.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
Most Popular
By Rob Dwiar