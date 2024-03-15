This awesome RIG 800 Pro HX deal takes one of our favorite Xbox headsets close to its record low price

If you're looking to buy a mid-range Xbox headset for less, Nacon has you covered right now with this superb RIG 800 Pro HX deal.

One of our favorite Xbox Series X headsets to release in recent years, this comfortable set that boasts excellent sound quality (and includes a handy charging dock) is down to just $109.99 (was $149.99) at Best Buy. That's an impressive $40 saving!

It has been slightly cheaper at Amazon in the past - over Black Friday, we saw it drop to just $99. However, this current discount is the best price it's had since then, and is well worth checking out if you're in the market for a gaming headset that nails audio and mic quality, as well as 24-hour battery life.

While our RIG 800 Pro HX review noted that the headset does falter slightly in terms of build quality with a plastic feel and a non-detachable mic, its overall gaming performance more than makes up for this.

Today's best RIG 800 Pro HX deal

Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX gaming headset: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6498667&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Frig-800-pro-hx-wireless-gaming-headset-for-xbox-black%2F6498667.p%3FskuId%3D6498667%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - From superb comfort to exceptional audio quality and a good battery life, there are plenty of reasons to own the RIG 800 Pro HX especially at this discounted price. The inclusion of a charging dock is a great added bonus. Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fpc-gaming%2Fpc-headsets%2Fproducts%2Frig-800-pro-hx-wireless-headset-for-xbox-and-windows-10-11-with-charging-base%2F335852.html%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dfeeds%26utm_campaign%3D%2524PLA_%2524NB_Category_Video%2BGame%2BAccessories_Accessories_Headsets%26utm_id%3D20609729451%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMImeai_o32hAMVjpNQBh1QpQCmEAQYAiABEgJ4-_D_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">GameStop - $149.99

Live outside of the US? Fear not; we've rounded up all the best prices for the RIG 800 Pro HX gaming headset in your region in the list below.

