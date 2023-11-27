These essential Xbox storage expansion cards are still at record-low prices - grab them before Cyber Monday ends

Some of the most consistent savings not just this Cyber Monday, but across the entire November sales period, has been with official Xbox storage expansion cards. Brands like Seagate and WD Black have brought some terrific discounts this year for both SSDs and hard drives, which we've highlighted below.

The standout saving this Cyber Monday has to be for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card, which has seen reductions for both its 1TB and 2TB models. The former is currently going for $129.99 (was $219.99) while the latter has dropped to $229.99 (was $399.99), both at Best Buy.

Storage expansion cards for Xbox consoles are usually very expensive, and while we wouldn't say the current discounts are particularly budget-friendly, you're getting far more bang for your buck especially if you frequently find yourself have to delete games to make room for new ones. Below, then, we've rounded up all the very best Cyber Monday deals for official Xbox storage expansion cards that are still live right now.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox storage expansion card deals

WD Black C50 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $149.99 now $124.98 at Amazon

Save $25 - This is the lowest price we've seen yet for the excellent, and relatively recent, WD Black C50 expansion card for Xbox Series consoles. It's comparable to the Seagate in terms of performance and well worth looking at if you're after a 1TB storage solution. UK price: was £149.99 now £131.18 at Amazon

Seagate Starfield Special Edition 5TB External Hard Drive: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Store your Xbox games in style with these sleek Starfield-themed HDD. You'll be able to store up to 5TB-worth of games on this device, but as with the option below, as a hard drive, it can't run games natively. UK price: £157.87 at Amazon

WD Black 4TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox: was $114 now $95 at Walmart

Save $19 - This is a pretty strong discount for WD Black's 4TB Xbox storage solution. And yes, 4TB is a lot, but you should also be aware that as this is an external drive, you can only store games on it; you won't be able to run them natively. Still, it's a great solution if you'd rather store your games as opposed to outright uninstalling them. UK price (5TB): was £134.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

If you live outside of the US and the UK, fear not. We've rounded up all the best prices for the storage solutions featured above. Check the list below for the best deals available in your region.

For a wider look at today's best deals, consider browsing our guides to all the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.