There's a new limited edition SpongeBob Xbox Series X on the way - and it's absolutely horrifying

Microsoft has revealed a new special edition SpongeBob Xbox Series X bundle that will be available in limited quantities through Best Buy Drops via the Best Buy mobile app.

Announced in a recent post on the official Xbox Wire blog, the bundle is named the ‘Xbox Series X - Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle’ and is a tie-in with the excellent arcade fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

The deal includes an Xbox Series X console decked out with the giant grinning visage of cartoon character SpongeBob - who is featured as a fighter in the game. Our small glimpses at the sides of the system on the packaging show that this design doesn't just stop at the front, wrapping around to include a cheeky peek at SpongeBob’s arms.

Honestly, the whole effect is a little disconcerting and looks like an Xbox Series X that's been wrapped in SpongeBob’s skin. Still, it’s undeniably a pretty fitting appearance given the console’s oft-derided cuboid shape.

The package also includes a special edition controller that sports a colorful tiled collage of other SpongeBob SquarePants characters including Squidward, Gary, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs. As a tie-in bundle, the console and controller feature prominent Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 logos and a downloadable copy of the game comes in the box.

This special edition bundle is set to cost $699, which is exactly $200 above the $499 retail price of the standard console. Even when you factor in the price of the game, this seems like an extremely steep ask and is likely to deter anyone except the most hardcore collectors.

This seems almost intentional given that it will be made available for purchase at 8am PST on March 7, 2024 exclusively through Best Buy Drops via the Best Buy Mobile App in very limited quantities. The post urges potential buyers to “act fast” and warns that the offer will “only be obtainable while inventory remains”.

