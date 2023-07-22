There's a new "interactive" Borderlands streaming series on the way

Surprise! There's a new Borderlands project in the works, Borderlands EchoVision Live.

Developed by the same team behind the mysterious Silent Hill: Ascension – the "interactive streaming series" that will allow fans to change Silent Hill canon – EchoVision Live will similarly be an "interactive streaming series", where "audiences from around the world will determine whether these all-new characters make it from zeroes-to-heroes, how they handle the pressure, how they relate to each other, and what kind of person – and future Vault Hunter – each of them is" (thanks, PC Gamer ).

That's right – fans will have a "direct and permanent influence on the story and characters of Borderlands: EchoVision Live", "an unfolding narrative experience in which all audience members engage over which story decisions are made and collectively experience a shared outcome". This is essentially how Silent Hill: Ascension has been described, too.

"Eight wannabe Vault Hunters fork over their hard-earned cash for a safely guided tour of Eden-6 - all the excitement with none of the danger! What could possibly go wrong? Turns out a lot," teases the project's description.

"What’s meant to be a three-week vacation turns into a permanent nightmare when the tourists find themselves stranded in the backwater town of Greywater Junction. Surrounded on all sides by cutthroats, bandits, and low-thread-count sheets, these unfortunate dilettantes must overcome their fears, failings, and greed in order to band together, rise to the occasion, and avoid the many, MANY bullets with their names on them."

Whilst the Silent Hill-themed series is expected to debut in 2023, developer Genvid has not yet provided a release window for Borderlands EchoVision.

ICYMI, we also learned this weekend that the Borderlands feature film – called Borderlands, unsurprisingly enough – will release on August 9, 2024 .

That's according to a tweet posted to the game's official Twitter account, which has revealed that the star-studded feature – which is set to star Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Arinana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and Jamie Lee Curtis – will be in theaters in a little over a year's time.

The movie is directed by Eli Roth, whose perhaps best known as a horror aficionado and Tarantino-favorite actor, with a screenplay from Roth and The Last of Us and Chernobyl writer, Craig Mazin, although the latter has recently tried to distance himself from the project, saying he "cannot claim any kind of authorship of Borderlands".